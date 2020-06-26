Rent Calculator
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
18809 PORTERFIELD WAY
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18809 PORTERFIELD WAY
18809 Porterfield Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
18809 Porterfield Way, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
18809 PORTERFIELD WAY Available 06/15/19 -
(RLNE4871739)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18809 PORTERFIELD WAY have any available units?
18809 PORTERFIELD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
Is 18809 PORTERFIELD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
18809 PORTERFIELD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18809 PORTERFIELD WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 18809 PORTERFIELD WAY is pet friendly.
Does 18809 PORTERFIELD WAY offer parking?
No, 18809 PORTERFIELD WAY does not offer parking.
Does 18809 PORTERFIELD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18809 PORTERFIELD WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18809 PORTERFIELD WAY have a pool?
No, 18809 PORTERFIELD WAY does not have a pool.
Does 18809 PORTERFIELD WAY have accessible units?
No, 18809 PORTERFIELD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 18809 PORTERFIELD WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 18809 PORTERFIELD WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18809 PORTERFIELD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 18809 PORTERFIELD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
