Germantown, MD
18719 HARMONY WOODS LN
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM
1 of 1
18719 HARMONY WOODS LN
18719 Harmony Woods Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
18719 Harmony Woods Lane, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPACIOUS END UNIT TOWN HOME IN CLOPPER HILLS - SPACIOUS END UNIT OWN HOME IN CLOPPER HILLS. BUMP OUT ON ALL 3 LEVELS. ONE CAR GARAGE.
FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET
(RLNE3059318)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18719 HARMONY WOODS LN have any available units?
18719 HARMONY WOODS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
Is 18719 HARMONY WOODS LN currently offering any rent specials?
18719 HARMONY WOODS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18719 HARMONY WOODS LN pet-friendly?
No, 18719 HARMONY WOODS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 18719 HARMONY WOODS LN offer parking?
Yes, 18719 HARMONY WOODS LN offers parking.
Does 18719 HARMONY WOODS LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18719 HARMONY WOODS LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18719 HARMONY WOODS LN have a pool?
No, 18719 HARMONY WOODS LN does not have a pool.
Does 18719 HARMONY WOODS LN have accessible units?
No, 18719 HARMONY WOODS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 18719 HARMONY WOODS LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 18719 HARMONY WOODS LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18719 HARMONY WOODS LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 18719 HARMONY WOODS LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
