Nice townhouse located in Quite community. Fresh paint, new floors. Plenty of storage, ready for you to move in. Community with pool. close to shopping center, I270, restaurant... application fee $45/adult
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18715 GINGER COURT have any available units?
18715 GINGER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 18715 GINGER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
18715 GINGER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.