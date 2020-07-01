All apartments in Germantown
18715 GINGER COURT

18715 Ginger Court · No Longer Available
Location

18715 Ginger Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Nice townhouse located in Quite community. Fresh paint, new floors. Plenty of storage, ready for you to move in. Community with pool. close to shopping center, I270, restaurant... application fee $45/adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18715 GINGER COURT have any available units?
18715 GINGER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 18715 GINGER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
18715 GINGER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18715 GINGER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 18715 GINGER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18715 GINGER COURT offer parking?
No, 18715 GINGER COURT does not offer parking.
Does 18715 GINGER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18715 GINGER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18715 GINGER COURT have a pool?
Yes, 18715 GINGER COURT has a pool.
Does 18715 GINGER COURT have accessible units?
No, 18715 GINGER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 18715 GINGER COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 18715 GINGER COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18715 GINGER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 18715 GINGER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

