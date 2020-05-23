Rent Calculator
All apartments in Germantown
Last updated December 4 2019 at 12:41 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18707 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE
18707 Sparkling Water Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
18707 Sparkling Water Dr, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18707 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE have any available units?
18707 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 18707 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE have?
Some of 18707 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18707 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18707 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18707 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18707 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 18707 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 18707 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 18707 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18707 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18707 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 18707 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 18707 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18707 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18707 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18707 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
