Germantown
18705 SPARKLING WATER DR #12-101
Germantown, MD
18705 SPARKLING WATER DR #12-101
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
18705 SPARKLING WATER DR #12-101
18705 Sparkling Water Drive
No Longer Available
Location
18705 Sparkling Water Drive, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Here is a beautiful main level 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. The community offers tot-lots, pool, tennis courts and more! This community is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18705 SPARKLING WATER DR #12-101 have any available units?
18705 SPARKLING WATER DR #12-101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
Is 18705 SPARKLING WATER DR #12-101 currently offering any rent specials?
18705 SPARKLING WATER DR #12-101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18705 SPARKLING WATER DR #12-101 pet-friendly?
No, 18705 SPARKLING WATER DR #12-101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 18705 SPARKLING WATER DR #12-101 offer parking?
No, 18705 SPARKLING WATER DR #12-101 does not offer parking.
Does 18705 SPARKLING WATER DR #12-101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18705 SPARKLING WATER DR #12-101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18705 SPARKLING WATER DR #12-101 have a pool?
Yes, 18705 SPARKLING WATER DR #12-101 has a pool.
Does 18705 SPARKLING WATER DR #12-101 have accessible units?
No, 18705 SPARKLING WATER DR #12-101 does not have accessible units.
Does 18705 SPARKLING WATER DR #12-101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18705 SPARKLING WATER DR #12-101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18705 SPARKLING WATER DR #12-101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18705 SPARKLING WATER DR #12-101 does not have units with air conditioning.
