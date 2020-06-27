SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN GERMANTOWN - SPACIOUS TH WITH BUMP OUTS ON ALL 3 LEVELS IN CLOPPER HILLS. WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL, UPDATED KITCHEN, WOODED BACK YARD, COMMUNITY AMMENITIES AND 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES.
(RLNE4193112)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18704 HARMONY WOODS LN. have any available units?
18704 HARMONY WOODS LN. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 18704 HARMONY WOODS LN. currently offering any rent specials?
18704 HARMONY WOODS LN. is not currently offering any rent specials.