Germantown, MD
18704 HARMONY WOODS LN.
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

18704 HARMONY WOODS LN.

18704 Harmony Woods Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18704 Harmony Woods Lane, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN GERMANTOWN - SPACIOUS TH WITH BUMP OUTS ON ALL 3 LEVELS IN CLOPPER HILLS. WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL, UPDATED KITCHEN, WOODED BACK YARD, COMMUNITY AMMENITIES AND 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES.

(RLNE4193112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18704 HARMONY WOODS LN. have any available units?
18704 HARMONY WOODS LN. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 18704 HARMONY WOODS LN. currently offering any rent specials?
18704 HARMONY WOODS LN. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18704 HARMONY WOODS LN. pet-friendly?
No, 18704 HARMONY WOODS LN. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18704 HARMONY WOODS LN. offer parking?
Yes, 18704 HARMONY WOODS LN. offers parking.
Does 18704 HARMONY WOODS LN. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18704 HARMONY WOODS LN. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18704 HARMONY WOODS LN. have a pool?
No, 18704 HARMONY WOODS LN. does not have a pool.
Does 18704 HARMONY WOODS LN. have accessible units?
No, 18704 HARMONY WOODS LN. does not have accessible units.
Does 18704 HARMONY WOODS LN. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18704 HARMONY WOODS LN. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18704 HARMONY WOODS LN. have units with air conditioning?
No, 18704 HARMONY WOODS LN. does not have units with air conditioning.
