Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

18611 LITTLE STAR LANE

18611 Little Star Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18611 Little Star Lane, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Centex Homes, Well Maintained Excellent Condition, Top Quality Hard Wood Floor entire house. 3 level- Extensions, 2 Story Foyer, Garage, Bay Window, 9' Ceilings, Crown Molding, Chair Molding, Oversize Master Bedroom with sitting area. Dish washer, SS refrigerator, Stove, Disposal, HVAC were replaced in 2015 and 2016. BRAND NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND FLOORING WILL WERE INSTALLED IN 2019. Convenient location, near shopping center and South Germantown Recreation Park. Application Fee: $60 per adult. REQUIRE MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 680+.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18611 LITTLE STAR LANE have any available units?
18611 LITTLE STAR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18611 LITTLE STAR LANE have?
Some of 18611 LITTLE STAR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18611 LITTLE STAR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
18611 LITTLE STAR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18611 LITTLE STAR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 18611 LITTLE STAR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18611 LITTLE STAR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 18611 LITTLE STAR LANE offers parking.
Does 18611 LITTLE STAR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18611 LITTLE STAR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18611 LITTLE STAR LANE have a pool?
No, 18611 LITTLE STAR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 18611 LITTLE STAR LANE have accessible units?
No, 18611 LITTLE STAR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 18611 LITTLE STAR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18611 LITTLE STAR LANE has units with dishwashers.
