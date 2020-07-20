All apartments in Germantown
Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

18303 BUBBLING SPRING TERRACE

18303 Bubbling Spring Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

18303 Bubbling Spring Terrace, Germantown, MD 20841

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Well maintained 2Br,1Bath,Kitchen,Huge Living space,storage space ,private entrance & separate washer & dryer unit in the basement level.All utilities included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18303 BUBBLING SPRING TERRACE have any available units?
18303 BUBBLING SPRING TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 18303 BUBBLING SPRING TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
18303 BUBBLING SPRING TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18303 BUBBLING SPRING TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 18303 BUBBLING SPRING TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18303 BUBBLING SPRING TERRACE offer parking?
No, 18303 BUBBLING SPRING TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 18303 BUBBLING SPRING TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18303 BUBBLING SPRING TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18303 BUBBLING SPRING TERRACE have a pool?
No, 18303 BUBBLING SPRING TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 18303 BUBBLING SPRING TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 18303 BUBBLING SPRING TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 18303 BUBBLING SPRING TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18303 BUBBLING SPRING TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18303 BUBBLING SPRING TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18303 BUBBLING SPRING TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
