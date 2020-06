Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Move-in ready! Enjoy park like setting in this spacious townhouse that backs to Little Seneca Lake. This house offer plenty of storage space in the updated kitchen. There are walking paths in the community to Black Hill Park. Close to 270, Marc, shoppings and restaurants.