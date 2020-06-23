14116 BEAR CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

ELEGANTLY EQUIPPED AND FILLED WITH LIGHT, this ~Columbia~ model by Toll Brothers is certain to impress! Beginning with tons of curb appeal from its classic brick front, this home offers five bedrooms, four and a half baths, and over 5,300 square feet. A bright entry foyer flows into formal living and dining rooms, as well as a sunlit study with a bay window. The kitchen features granite counters and a large center island, as well as access to the breakfast area and an open sight line to the dramatic family room. On the upper level, generously sized bedrooms allow for numerous configurations and include the well-appointed master suite. Finally, find flexible space in the expansive, finished lower level with full-size windows and a convenient bath and 5th Bedroom. Don~t miss this exceptional home!