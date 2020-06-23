All apartments in Germantown
Germantown, MD
14116 BEAR CREEK DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14116 BEAR CREEK DRIVE

14116 Bear Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14116 Bear Creek Drive, Germantown, MD 20841

Amenities

granite counters
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
ELEGANTLY EQUIPPED AND FILLED WITH LIGHT, this ~Columbia~ model by Toll Brothers is certain to impress! Beginning with tons of curb appeal from its classic brick front, this home offers five bedrooms, four and a half baths, and over 5,300 square feet. A bright entry foyer flows into formal living and dining rooms, as well as a sunlit study with a bay window. The kitchen features granite counters and a large center island, as well as access to the breakfast area and an open sight line to the dramatic family room. On the upper level, generously sized bedrooms allow for numerous configurations and include the well-appointed master suite. Finally, find flexible space in the expansive, finished lower level with full-size windows and a convenient bath and 5th Bedroom. Don~t miss this exceptional home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14116 BEAR CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
14116 BEAR CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 14116 BEAR CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14116 BEAR CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14116 BEAR CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14116 BEAR CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 14116 BEAR CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14116 BEAR CREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14116 BEAR CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14116 BEAR CREEK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14116 BEAR CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14116 BEAR CREEK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14116 BEAR CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14116 BEAR CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14116 BEAR CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14116 BEAR CREEK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14116 BEAR CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14116 BEAR CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
