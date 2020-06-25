All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 13676 PALMETTO CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
13676 PALMETTO CIRCLE
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:19 AM

13676 PALMETTO CIRCLE

13676 Palmetto Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13676 Palmetto Circle, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 levels 3 bedrooms in Kingsview Ridge. Available for immediate move in. Freshly painted, new carpet and lots more. Property is located munities from the soccer plex , Germantown marc station and I- 270.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13676 PALMETTO CIRCLE have any available units?
13676 PALMETTO CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 13676 PALMETTO CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
13676 PALMETTO CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13676 PALMETTO CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 13676 PALMETTO CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13676 PALMETTO CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 13676 PALMETTO CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 13676 PALMETTO CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13676 PALMETTO CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13676 PALMETTO CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 13676 PALMETTO CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 13676 PALMETTO CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 13676 PALMETTO CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 13676 PALMETTO CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13676 PALMETTO CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13676 PALMETTO CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13676 PALMETTO CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America