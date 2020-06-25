13676 PALMETTO CIRCLE

Cozy 2 levels 3 bedrooms in Kingsview Ridge. Available for immediate move in. Freshly painted, new carpet and lots more. Property is located munities from the soccer plex , Germantown marc station and I- 270.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
