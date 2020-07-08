All apartments in Germantown
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

13610 HARVEST GLEN WAY

13610 Harvest Glen Way · No Longer Available
Location

13610 Harvest Glen Way, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous updated townhome! Freshly painted & Newer Carpet throughout. Gleaming hardwood floors. Rec room w/ gas fireplace and walk out. Fantastic kitchen w/ backsplash, tons of counter and cabinet space. Laundry on bedroom level, huge master suite. 1 car garage with driveway. Move in ready, a true turn key home. Min 600 credit score and $84k per year. No pets. To apply: https://christhompsonhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp In addition, submit photo id, most recent paystub and w-2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13610 HARVEST GLEN WAY have any available units?
13610 HARVEST GLEN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13610 HARVEST GLEN WAY have?
Some of 13610 HARVEST GLEN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13610 HARVEST GLEN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13610 HARVEST GLEN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13610 HARVEST GLEN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13610 HARVEST GLEN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13610 HARVEST GLEN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13610 HARVEST GLEN WAY offers parking.
Does 13610 HARVEST GLEN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13610 HARVEST GLEN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13610 HARVEST GLEN WAY have a pool?
No, 13610 HARVEST GLEN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13610 HARVEST GLEN WAY have accessible units?
No, 13610 HARVEST GLEN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13610 HARVEST GLEN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13610 HARVEST GLEN WAY has units with dishwashers.

