13610 HARVEST GLEN WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous updated townhome! Freshly painted & Newer Carpet throughout. Gleaming hardwood floors. Rec room w/ gas fireplace and walk out. Fantastic kitchen w/ backsplash, tons of counter and cabinet space. Laundry on bedroom level, huge master suite. 1 car garage with driveway. Move in ready, a true turn key home. Min 600 credit score and $84k per year. No pets. To apply: https://christhompsonhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp In addition, submit photo id, most recent paystub and w-2.