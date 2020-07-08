13610 HARVEST GLEN WAY

Amenities
Gorgeous updated townhome! Freshly painted & Newer Carpet throughout. Gleaming hardwood floors. Rec room w/ gas fireplace and walk out. Fantastic kitchen w/ backsplash, tons of counter and cabinet space. Laundry on bedroom level, huge master suite. 1 car garage with driveway. Move in ready, a true turn key home. Min 600 credit score and $84k per year. No pets. To apply: https://christhompsonhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp In addition, submit photo id, most recent paystub and w-2.