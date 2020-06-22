Rent Calculator
13600 PALMETTO CIRCLE
13600 Palmetto Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
13600 Palmetto Circle, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
A must see. Former model: completely renovated with granite counter tops: Home theater; New black stainless steel appliances: patio & lots more
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13600 PALMETTO CIRCLE have any available units?
13600 PALMETTO CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13600 PALMETTO CIRCLE have?
Some of 13600 PALMETTO CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13600 PALMETTO CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
13600 PALMETTO CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13600 PALMETTO CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 13600 PALMETTO CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 13600 PALMETTO CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 13600 PALMETTO CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 13600 PALMETTO CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13600 PALMETTO CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13600 PALMETTO CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 13600 PALMETTO CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 13600 PALMETTO CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 13600 PALMETTO CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 13600 PALMETTO CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13600 PALMETTO CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
