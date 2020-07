Amenities

Top floor luxury townhome with attached garage is in like new condition. This 3BR/2.5BA features a modern and open floor plan with a fully upgraded kitchen, large living spaces, high ceilings, rooms flooded with light, large deck, lux master suite with walk in closet, and much more. Gym and Swimming pool available. Over 2100 sqft, walking distance to the MARC train, and easy access to commuter routes. Don't miss this one!