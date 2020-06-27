Rent Calculator
Home
Germantown, MD
13549 JAMIESON PLACE
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:20 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13549 JAMIESON PLACE
13549 Jamieson Place
No Longer Available
Location
13549 Jamieson Place, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nice screened porch! Deck! Quiet cul-de-sac! Nice yard! Easy access to roads and shopping!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13549 JAMIESON PLACE have any available units?
13549 JAMIESON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Germantown Rent Report
.
Is 13549 JAMIESON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13549 JAMIESON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13549 JAMIESON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 13549 JAMIESON PLACE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 13549 JAMIESON PLACE offer parking?
No, 13549 JAMIESON PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 13549 JAMIESON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13549 JAMIESON PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13549 JAMIESON PLACE have a pool?
No, 13549 JAMIESON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 13549 JAMIESON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13549 JAMIESON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13549 JAMIESON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13549 JAMIESON PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13549 JAMIESON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13549 JAMIESON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
