13528 ANSEL TERRACE

Amenities
Beautiful END-UNIT townhouse backs to woods with huge deck! Open & bright Kitchen with HUGE pantry, center island & eat-in space. Master bedroom w/cathedral ceiling, walk-in closet, large Master Bath with separate shower and tub, double vanities. Fully finished Lower level. Family room with gas Fireplace, Den/Office with built-in desk, full Bath. Hardwood floors on Main level, new carpet on upper and lower level. Great location, minutes to I-270, shops, restaurants, and the MARC train. Nice community pool!