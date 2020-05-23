All apartments in Germantown
13528 ANSEL TERRACE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

13528 ANSEL TERRACE

13528 Ansel Terrace · (301) 637-9762
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13528 Ansel Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,235

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2260 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
Beautiful END-UNIT townhouse backs to woods with huge deck! Open & bright Kitchen with HUGE pantry, center island & eat-in space. Master bedroom w/cathedral ceiling, walk-in closet, large Master Bath with separate shower and tub, double vanities. Fully finished Lower level. Family room with gas Fireplace, Den/Office with built-in desk, full Bath. Hardwood floors on Main level, new carpet on upper and lower level. Great location, minutes to I-270, shops, restaurants, and the MARC train. Nice community pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13528 ANSEL TERRACE have any available units?
13528 ANSEL TERRACE has a unit available for $2,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13528 ANSEL TERRACE have?
Some of 13528 ANSEL TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13528 ANSEL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
13528 ANSEL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13528 ANSEL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 13528 ANSEL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13528 ANSEL TERRACE offer parking?
No, 13528 ANSEL TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 13528 ANSEL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13528 ANSEL TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13528 ANSEL TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 13528 ANSEL TERRACE has a pool.
Does 13528 ANSEL TERRACE have accessible units?
Yes, 13528 ANSEL TERRACE has accessible units.
Does 13528 ANSEL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13528 ANSEL TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
