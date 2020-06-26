Rent Calculator
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
13521 AMBASSADOR DRIVE
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13521 AMBASSADOR DRIVE
13521 Ambassador Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
13521 Ambassador Drive, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wow! Special features throughout...like living in the woods, this home has a bumpout from the din.rm that overlooks Black Hills Park. finished walk-out lower level. mast.bdrm w/loft.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13521 AMBASSADOR DRIVE have any available units?
13521 AMBASSADOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13521 AMBASSADOR DRIVE have?
Some of 13521 AMBASSADOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13521 AMBASSADOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13521 AMBASSADOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13521 AMBASSADOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13521 AMBASSADOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 13521 AMBASSADOR DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13521 AMBASSADOR DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13521 AMBASSADOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13521 AMBASSADOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13521 AMBASSADOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13521 AMBASSADOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13521 AMBASSADOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13521 AMBASSADOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13521 AMBASSADOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13521 AMBASSADOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
