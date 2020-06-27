All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 13503 DERRY GLEN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
13503 DERRY GLEN COURT
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM

13503 DERRY GLEN COURT

13503 Derry Glen Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13503 Derry Glen Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Rarely available luxury 936 SF Condo w/One Car Garage and the condo is located on the 2nd floor.It is connected by stairs from the Garage to the unit... Great open view... Washer/dryer, 9' ceiling, walk-in closet, extra closet. Club house, Pool and GYM. Close to the I-270, MARC. Please Non smoker, No pets. All applications to have: Copy of driver's licenses, 2 most recent pay stubs, $45 Cash or money order for each adult for processing, GCAAR application form. Text or Email Agent for fastest response.Parking Inf: Driveway on the Garage #4GP3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13503 DERRY GLEN COURT have any available units?
13503 DERRY GLEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13503 DERRY GLEN COURT have?
Some of 13503 DERRY GLEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13503 DERRY GLEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13503 DERRY GLEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13503 DERRY GLEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13503 DERRY GLEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13503 DERRY GLEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 13503 DERRY GLEN COURT offers parking.
Does 13503 DERRY GLEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13503 DERRY GLEN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13503 DERRY GLEN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 13503 DERRY GLEN COURT has a pool.
Does 13503 DERRY GLEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 13503 DERRY GLEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13503 DERRY GLEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13503 DERRY GLEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America