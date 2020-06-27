13503 DERRY GLEN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Rarely available luxury 936 SF Condo w/One Car Garage and the condo is located on the 2nd floor.It is connected by stairs from the Garage to the unit... Great open view... Washer/dryer, 9' ceiling, walk-in closet, extra closet. Club house, Pool and GYM. Close to the I-270, MARC. Please Non smoker, No pets. All applications to have: Copy of driver's licenses, 2 most recent pay stubs, $45 Cash or money order for each adult for processing, GCAAR application form. Text or Email Agent for fastest response.Parking Inf: Driveway on the Garage #4GP3