Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

13501 KILDARE HILLS #402

13501 Kildare Hills Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

13501 Kildare Hills Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
LOVELY TOP LEVEL CONDO IN GERMANTOWN - Freshly painted 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo on top level with balcony, located in The Ashmore at Germantown. Close to 270 and shopping. Fireplace for decoration only.

(RLNE5486439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13501 KILDARE HILLS #402 have any available units?
13501 KILDARE HILLS #402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 13501 KILDARE HILLS #402 currently offering any rent specials?
13501 KILDARE HILLS #402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13501 KILDARE HILLS #402 pet-friendly?
No, 13501 KILDARE HILLS #402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13501 KILDARE HILLS #402 offer parking?
No, 13501 KILDARE HILLS #402 does not offer parking.
Does 13501 KILDARE HILLS #402 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13501 KILDARE HILLS #402 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13501 KILDARE HILLS #402 have a pool?
No, 13501 KILDARE HILLS #402 does not have a pool.
Does 13501 KILDARE HILLS #402 have accessible units?
No, 13501 KILDARE HILLS #402 does not have accessible units.
Does 13501 KILDARE HILLS #402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13501 KILDARE HILLS #402 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13501 KILDARE HILLS #402 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13501 KILDARE HILLS #402 does not have units with air conditioning.

