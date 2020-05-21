13501 KILDARE HILLS #402

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

LOVELY TOP LEVEL CONDO IN GERMANTOWN - Freshly painted 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo on top level with balcony, located in The Ashmore at Germantown. Close to 270 and shopping. Fireplace for decoration only.



(RLNE5486439)