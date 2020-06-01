All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 13413 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
13413 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13413 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE

13413 Country Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13413 Country Ridge Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to this gorgeous & Immaculate, private end-unit home w/green space & trees. This beauty boastsa fully covered porch, eat-in kit. w/top-of-the-line matching SS appl's & pantry. Sep.family & dining rm's w/walk-out to lg. deck & fully fenced landscaped yard! This home also features 3 lev's of comfortable liv. spacew/3 bedrooms on upper level.Updated& move-in ready! Good Credit is must, MC Application, $50 per adult, 2 Pay Stubs and copy of IDOPEN HOUSE Showing Times : (Public) Fri, Dec 14 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM(Public) Sat, Dec 15 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM(Public) Sun, Dec 16 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13413 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
13413 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 13413 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13413 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13413 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13413 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13413 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13413 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13413 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13413 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13413 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13413 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13413 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13413 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13413 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13413 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13413 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13413 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct
Germantown, MD 20876
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America