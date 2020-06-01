13413 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Welcome to this gorgeous & Immaculate, private end-unit home w/green space & trees. This beauty boastsa fully covered porch, eat-in kit. w/top-of-the-line matching SS appl's & pantry. Sep.family & dining rm's w/walk-out to lg. deck & fully fenced landscaped yard! This home also features 3 lev's of comfortable liv. spacew/3 bedrooms on upper level.Updated& move-in ready! Good Credit is must, MC Application, $50 per adult, 2 Pay Stubs and copy of IDOPEN HOUSE Showing Times : (Public) Fri, Dec 14 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM(Public) Sat, Dec 15 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM(Public) Sun, Dec 16 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM