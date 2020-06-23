All apartments in Germantown
13410 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13410 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE

13410 Country Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13410 Country Ridge Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Don't miss out on the very nice 3 level townhouse. Spacious living and eat in kitchen. Freshly painted and new carpet. cute fenced in back yard. Section 8 welcome. Great location. Hurry before it gone!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13410 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
13410 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13410 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 13410 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13410 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13410 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13410 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13410 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13410 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13410 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13410 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13410 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13410 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13410 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13410 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13410 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13410 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13410 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
