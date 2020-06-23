Don't miss out on the very nice 3 level townhouse. Spacious living and eat in kitchen. Freshly painted and new carpet. cute fenced in back yard. Section 8 welcome. Great location. Hurry before it gone!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13410 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
13410 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13410 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 13410 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13410 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13410 COUNTRY RIDGE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.