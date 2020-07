13401 ANSEL TER #5-A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

GORGEOUS CONDO AND FULLY UPDATED CONDO. 2 LARGE ON-SUITES BEDROOMS OVERLOOKING TREE VISTA. MASTER BEDROOM WITH LARGE WALK-IN AND ANOTHER CLOSET. 2ND BEDROOM WITH LARGE CLOSET. MASTER BATH AND 2ND BATHROOM WITH NEW SHOWER STALL. BOTH BATHROOM OFFER NEW TILES AND NEW VANITIES. ALL NEW KITCHEN WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW WHITE CABINETS, NEW GRANITE/QUARTZ COUNTER AND BAR. DINING & LIVING ROOM OPENS TO BALCONY OVERLOOKING LARGE COURTYARD. CONDO IS COMPLETED WITH LAUNDRY ROOM, NEW CARPET AND FRESHLY PAINTED. READY TO MOVE-IN...CALL TO SEE