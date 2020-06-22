All apartments in Germantown
13304 KILMARNOCK WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13304 KILMARNOCK WAY

13304 Kilmarnock Way · No Longer Available
Location

13304 Kilmarnock Way, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with some newer appliances and HVAC. Laminate floor throughout. Must pass credit/income/background/criminal screens. Text with your name for showing instruction. Try not call.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13304 KILMARNOCK WAY have any available units?
13304 KILMARNOCK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 13304 KILMARNOCK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13304 KILMARNOCK WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13304 KILMARNOCK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13304 KILMARNOCK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13304 KILMARNOCK WAY offer parking?
No, 13304 KILMARNOCK WAY does not offer parking.
Does 13304 KILMARNOCK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13304 KILMARNOCK WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13304 KILMARNOCK WAY have a pool?
No, 13304 KILMARNOCK WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13304 KILMARNOCK WAY have accessible units?
No, 13304 KILMARNOCK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13304 KILMARNOCK WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 13304 KILMARNOCK WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13304 KILMARNOCK WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13304 KILMARNOCK WAY has units with air conditioning.
