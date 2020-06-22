13304 KILMARNOCK WAY

Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with some newer appliances and HVAC. Laminate floor throughout. Must pass credit/income/background/criminal screens. Text with your name for showing instruction. Try not call.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
