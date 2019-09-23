All apartments in Germantown
13300 KILMARNOCK WAY #7-N

13300 Kilmarnock Way
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13300 Kilmarnock Way, Germantown, MD 20874

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has brand new energy efficient SS appliance, quartz countertop, new floors, fresh paint and is in a great location. The community is conveniently located near I-270, schools, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13300 KILMARNOCK WAY #7-N have any available units?
13300 KILMARNOCK WAY #7-N has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 13300 KILMARNOCK WAY #7-N currently offering any rent specials?
13300 KILMARNOCK WAY #7-N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13300 KILMARNOCK WAY #7-N pet-friendly?
No, 13300 KILMARNOCK WAY #7-N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13300 KILMARNOCK WAY #7-N offer parking?
Yes, 13300 KILMARNOCK WAY #7-N does offer parking.
Does 13300 KILMARNOCK WAY #7-N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13300 KILMARNOCK WAY #7-N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13300 KILMARNOCK WAY #7-N have a pool?
No, 13300 KILMARNOCK WAY #7-N does not have a pool.
Does 13300 KILMARNOCK WAY #7-N have accessible units?
No, 13300 KILMARNOCK WAY #7-N does not have accessible units.
Does 13300 KILMARNOCK WAY #7-N have units with dishwashers?
No, 13300 KILMARNOCK WAY #7-N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13300 KILMARNOCK WAY #7-N have units with air conditioning?
No, 13300 KILMARNOCK WAY #7-N does not have units with air conditioning.
