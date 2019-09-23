This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has brand new energy efficient SS appliance, quartz countertop, new floors, fresh paint and is in a great location. The community is conveniently located near I-270, schools, shopping and dining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13300 KILMARNOCK WAY #7-N have any available units?