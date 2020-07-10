All apartments in Germantown
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:00 AM

13249 AUTUMN MIST CIRCLE

13249 Autumn Mist Cir · No Longer Available
Location

13249 Autumn Mist Cir, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
You will fall in love with this end unit townhouse for rent in Fountain Hills! From the moment you walk in, tons of natural light greet you at the front door. Waterfall staircase brings you up to the bedroom level, where your first stop should be the master bedroom. The en suite master bedroom features a huge walk in closet, trey ceilings, ceiling fan, soaking tub, separate shower and dual vanities. Two other bedrooms, full bath and linen closet are also located on this floor. Eat in Kitchen with island, ample counter space and tons of windows for more natural light. Large deck with wooded views are perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. Versatile basement with den, full bath, large rec space, walk out, stone patio and cozy gas fireplace. Close to shopping, dining, Dutch Market, I270, Seneca State Park, and so much more. Call today before it gone! 2 year lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13249 AUTUMN MIST CIRCLE have any available units?
13249 AUTUMN MIST CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13249 AUTUMN MIST CIRCLE have?
Some of 13249 AUTUMN MIST CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13249 AUTUMN MIST CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
13249 AUTUMN MIST CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13249 AUTUMN MIST CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 13249 AUTUMN MIST CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13249 AUTUMN MIST CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 13249 AUTUMN MIST CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 13249 AUTUMN MIST CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13249 AUTUMN MIST CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13249 AUTUMN MIST CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 13249 AUTUMN MIST CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 13249 AUTUMN MIST CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 13249 AUTUMN MIST CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 13249 AUTUMN MIST CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13249 AUTUMN MIST CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

