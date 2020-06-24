All apartments in Germantown
13213 DAIRYMAID DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13213 DAIRYMAID DRIVE

13213 Dairymaid Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13213 Dairymaid Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13213 DAIRYMAID DRIVE have any available units?
13213 DAIRYMAID DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 13213 DAIRYMAID DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13213 DAIRYMAID DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13213 DAIRYMAID DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13213 DAIRYMAID DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13213 DAIRYMAID DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13213 DAIRYMAID DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13213 DAIRYMAID DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13213 DAIRYMAID DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13213 DAIRYMAID DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13213 DAIRYMAID DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13213 DAIRYMAID DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13213 DAIRYMAID DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13213 DAIRYMAID DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13213 DAIRYMAID DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13213 DAIRYMAID DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13213 DAIRYMAID DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
