Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE
Last updated May 30 2019 at 6:14 AM

13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE

13113 Millhaven Place · No Longer Available
Location

13113 Millhaven Place, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
MOVE-IN READY!! Outstanding condition, 2BR,2FB condo (2 master suites) just waiting for you! Lovingly cared for and it shows! Hardwood floors, fresh paint, neutral carpet, washer and dryer in unit, SGD access to balcony and great views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE have any available units?
13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE have?
Some of 13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE offer parking?
No, 13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE have a pool?
No, 13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
