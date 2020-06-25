13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

MOVE-IN READY!! Outstanding condition, 2BR,2FB condo (2 master suites) just waiting for you! Lovingly cared for and it shows! Hardwood floors, fresh paint, neutral carpet, washer and dryer in unit, SGD access to balcony and great views!