MOVE-IN READY!! Outstanding condition, 2BR,2FB condo (2 master suites) just waiting for you! Lovingly cared for and it shows! Hardwood floors, fresh paint, neutral carpet, washer and dryer in unit, SGD access to balcony and great views!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE have any available units?
13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE have?
Some of 13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13113 MILLHAVEN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.