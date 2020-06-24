Rent Calculator
13111 WONDERLAND WAY
13111 Wonderland Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
13111 Wonderland Way, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently remodeled unit,all laminate flooring,ground level,assigned parking,w/d in unit,no smoking,no pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13111 WONDERLAND WAY have any available units?
13111 WONDERLAND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time.
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Germantown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13111 WONDERLAND WAY have?
Some of 13111 WONDERLAND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 13111 WONDERLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13111 WONDERLAND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13111 WONDERLAND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13111 WONDERLAND WAY is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 13111 WONDERLAND WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13111 WONDERLAND WAY offers parking.
Does 13111 WONDERLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13111 WONDERLAND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13111 WONDERLAND WAY have a pool?
No, 13111 WONDERLAND WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13111 WONDERLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 13111 WONDERLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13111 WONDERLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13111 WONDERLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.
