Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
13109 DIAMOND HILL DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
13109 DIAMOND HILL DRIVE
13109 Diamond Hill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
13109 Diamond Hill Drive, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GEORGEOUS END UNIT TOWNHOME WITH ONE CAR GARAGE,3 LEVEL BUMP OUT.GRANITE COUNTER TOP IN THE KITCHEN. HARD WOOD FLOOR ON SECOND,THIRD LEVEL..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13109 DIAMOND HILL DRIVE have any available units?
13109 DIAMOND HILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
Is 13109 DIAMOND HILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13109 DIAMOND HILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13109 DIAMOND HILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13109 DIAMOND HILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 13109 DIAMOND HILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13109 DIAMOND HILL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13109 DIAMOND HILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13109 DIAMOND HILL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13109 DIAMOND HILL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13109 DIAMOND HILL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13109 DIAMOND HILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13109 DIAMOND HILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13109 DIAMOND HILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13109 DIAMOND HILL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13109 DIAMOND HILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13109 DIAMOND HILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
