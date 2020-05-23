13105 Millhaven Pl O

Amenities
Spacious 2Bed/2bath - Property Id: 205272
Private, Beautiful, ground level, 1154 sq. ft condo with 2 master bedrooms & 2 baths with:
-New SS appliances
-New AC
-New Hot Water heater
-Washer/Dryer
-Walk in closets
-Separate Dining Room
-Open kitchen w/breakfast bar
-Hardwood floors in LR/DR/foyer
-Ceramic tile in kitchen/baths
-Swimming pool passes
-Ground level condo backs to woods w/nice patio for BBQ's
Walk to Restaurants, stores, bank & park. The community is minutes to public transportation, Kentlands shopping, dining and culture. The schools are close by.
Riverstone Condo Community Features: Off street parking, Swimming Pool, Playground, Recreation Area, Sidewalk, Street Lights. Walking distance to child daycare, shopping.
Pet fee, Utilities extra. To be considered you must fill out this form: https://forms.gle/V5yvmWQ8oKCrUj3d6
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205272
