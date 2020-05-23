All apartments in Germantown
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

13105 Millhaven Pl O

13105 Millhaven Place · No Longer Available
Location

13105 Millhaven Place, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Spacious 2Bed/2bath - Property Id: 205272

Private, Beautiful, ground level, 1154 sq. ft condo with 2 master bedrooms & 2 baths with:
-New SS appliances
-New AC
-New Hot Water heater
-Washer/Dryer
-Walk in closets
-Separate Dining Room
-Open kitchen w/breakfast bar
-Hardwood floors in LR/DR/foyer
-Ceramic tile in kitchen/baths
-Swimming pool passes
-Ground level condo backs to woods w/nice patio for BBQ's
Walk to Restaurants, stores, bank & park. The community is minutes to public transportation, Kentlands shopping, dining and culture. The schools are close by.
Riverstone Condo Community Features: Off street parking, Swimming Pool, Playground, Recreation Area, Sidewalk, Street Lights. Walking distance to child daycare, shopping.
Pet fee, Utilities extra. To be considered you must fill out this form: https://forms.gle/V5yvmWQ8oKCrUj3d6
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205272
Property Id 205272

(RLNE5482049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13105 Millhaven Pl O have any available units?
13105 Millhaven Pl O doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13105 Millhaven Pl O have?
Some of 13105 Millhaven Pl O's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13105 Millhaven Pl O currently offering any rent specials?
13105 Millhaven Pl O is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13105 Millhaven Pl O pet-friendly?
No, 13105 Millhaven Pl O is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13105 Millhaven Pl O offer parking?
Yes, 13105 Millhaven Pl O offers parking.
Does 13105 Millhaven Pl O have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13105 Millhaven Pl O offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13105 Millhaven Pl O have a pool?
Yes, 13105 Millhaven Pl O has a pool.
Does 13105 Millhaven Pl O have accessible units?
No, 13105 Millhaven Pl O does not have accessible units.
Does 13105 Millhaven Pl O have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13105 Millhaven Pl O has units with dishwashers.

