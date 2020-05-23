13105 Millhaven Pl O

Amenities

Spacious 2Bed/2bath - Property Id: 205272



Private, Beautiful, ground level, 1154 sq. ft condo with 2 master bedrooms & 2 baths with:

-New SS appliances

-New AC

-New Hot Water heater

-Washer/Dryer

-Walk in closets

-Separate Dining Room

-Open kitchen w/breakfast bar

-Hardwood floors in LR/DR/foyer

-Ceramic tile in kitchen/baths

-Swimming pool passes

-Ground level condo backs to woods w/nice patio for BBQ's

Walk to Restaurants, stores, bank & park. The community is minutes to public transportation, Kentlands shopping, dining and culture. The schools are close by.

Riverstone Condo Community Features: Off street parking, Swimming Pool, Playground, Recreation Area, Sidewalk, Street Lights. Walking distance to child daycare, shopping.

Pet fee, Utilities extra. To be considered you must fill out this form: https://forms.gle/V5yvmWQ8oKCrUj3d6

