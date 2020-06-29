13101 MILLHAVEN PL #9-J

Amenities

For rent. Short term available. Spectacular ground floor 2 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms Condo with fresh paint and new blinds. Renovated master suite with walk-in closet and ceramic tile bath. Second bedroom with full bath and and walk-in closet. Living area with gas fireplace. Separate dining area. Crown molding and chair rail. Kitchen with stainless appliances & new hood/ microwave. Terrace to private park like setting peaceful and serene.Laundry Room in the unit. New Furnace. New Carpet in both Bedrooms. Updated light fixtures. Unlimited parking. Play grounds, Swimming pool, Soccer field, Basketball and Tennis courts. Walking distance to Cloppers Mill shopping center. Condo Fees covers water and sewer, trash removal, landscaping, snow removal and grounds/ buildings' maintenance.