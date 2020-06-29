All apartments in Germantown
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

13101 MILLHAVEN PL #9-J

13101 Millhaven Place · No Longer Available
Location

13101 Millhaven Place, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
For rent. Short term available. Spectacular ground floor 2 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms Condo with fresh paint and new blinds. Renovated master suite with walk-in closet and ceramic tile bath. Second bedroom with full bath and and walk-in closet. Living area with gas fireplace. Separate dining area. Crown molding and chair rail. Kitchen with stainless appliances & new hood/ microwave. Terrace to private park like setting peaceful and serene.Laundry Room in the unit. New Furnace. New Carpet in both Bedrooms. Updated light fixtures. Unlimited parking. Play grounds, Swimming pool, Soccer field, Basketball and Tennis courts. Walking distance to Cloppers Mill shopping center. Condo Fees covers water and sewer, trash removal, landscaping, snow removal and grounds/ buildings' maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13101 MILLHAVEN PL #9-J have any available units?
13101 MILLHAVEN PL #9-J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13101 MILLHAVEN PL #9-J have?
Some of 13101 MILLHAVEN PL #9-J's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13101 MILLHAVEN PL #9-J currently offering any rent specials?
13101 MILLHAVEN PL #9-J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13101 MILLHAVEN PL #9-J pet-friendly?
No, 13101 MILLHAVEN PL #9-J is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13101 MILLHAVEN PL #9-J offer parking?
Yes, 13101 MILLHAVEN PL #9-J offers parking.
Does 13101 MILLHAVEN PL #9-J have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13101 MILLHAVEN PL #9-J offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13101 MILLHAVEN PL #9-J have a pool?
Yes, 13101 MILLHAVEN PL #9-J has a pool.
Does 13101 MILLHAVEN PL #9-J have accessible units?
No, 13101 MILLHAVEN PL #9-J does not have accessible units.
Does 13101 MILLHAVEN PL #9-J have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13101 MILLHAVEN PL #9-J has units with dishwashers.
