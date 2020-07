Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This property is a 4 level 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bath condo townhouse with a finished basement room )approximately 12x12) and a storage closet, a side entrance and a 1 car garage with additional driveway parking space. Balcony with trees and privacy. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas range, new backsplash, white cabinets, open floorpan. Owner to leave TV Wall mount in Living Room above Gas Fireplace and option for master bedroom furniture.