13052 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming, open floor plan great for entertaining, 3 level end-unit TH, w/ lots of natural light, wood floors on main level. Kitchen w/ island & updated appliances w/ exit to deck, family rm w/ fireplace- Upper level Master Bedroom w/ walk-in closet & private bath + 2 addnl bedrooms + hall bath . Laundry on bdrm level, & lower level den, Security System installed-2 car garage, walk to Town Center shops, restaurants. Near I-270, Marc Rail. $100 pet fee per pet - renters must show proof of renters insurance - $50 application fee per applicant paid towards tenant screening service. AVAILABLE JUNE 1.