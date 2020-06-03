All apartments in Germantown
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:43 AM

13052 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE

13052 Town Commons Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13052 Town Commons Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming, open floor plan great for entertaining, 3 level end-unit TH, w/ lots of natural light, wood floors on main level. Kitchen w/ island & updated appliances w/ exit to deck, family rm w/ fireplace- Upper level Master Bedroom w/ walk-in closet & private bath + 2 addnl bedrooms + hall bath . Laundry on bdrm level, & lower level den, Security System installed-2 car garage, walk to Town Center shops, restaurants. Near I-270, Marc Rail. $100 pet fee per pet - renters must show proof of renters insurance - $50 application fee per applicant paid towards tenant screening service. AVAILABLE JUNE 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 100
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13052 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE have any available units?
13052 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13052 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE have?
Some of 13052 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13052 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13052 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13052 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13052 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13052 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13052 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13052 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13052 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13052 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13052 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13052 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13052 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13052 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13052 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
