Germantown, MD
13030 TRAILSIDE WAY
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:45 AM

13030 TRAILSIDE WAY

13030 Trailside Way · No Longer Available
Location

13030 Trailside Way, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally Renovated, New windows, New appliances, New Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, Finished Basement. Nice back deck

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13030 TRAILSIDE WAY have any available units?
13030 TRAILSIDE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13030 TRAILSIDE WAY have?
Some of 13030 TRAILSIDE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13030 TRAILSIDE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13030 TRAILSIDE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13030 TRAILSIDE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13030 TRAILSIDE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13030 TRAILSIDE WAY offer parking?
No, 13030 TRAILSIDE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 13030 TRAILSIDE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13030 TRAILSIDE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13030 TRAILSIDE WAY have a pool?
No, 13030 TRAILSIDE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13030 TRAILSIDE WAY have accessible units?
No, 13030 TRAILSIDE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13030 TRAILSIDE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13030 TRAILSIDE WAY has units with dishwashers.
