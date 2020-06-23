All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 13025 TRAILSIDE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
13025 TRAILSIDE WAY
Last updated March 21 2020 at 6:14 PM

13025 TRAILSIDE WAY

13025 Trailside Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13025 Trailside Way, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated townhouse in desirable location close to transportation and shopping. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on upper level with an additional family room and full bath in the basement. Renovated kitchen and bath. New hardwood floors. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13025 TRAILSIDE WAY have any available units?
13025 TRAILSIDE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 13025 TRAILSIDE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13025 TRAILSIDE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13025 TRAILSIDE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13025 TRAILSIDE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13025 TRAILSIDE WAY offer parking?
No, 13025 TRAILSIDE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 13025 TRAILSIDE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13025 TRAILSIDE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13025 TRAILSIDE WAY have a pool?
No, 13025 TRAILSIDE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13025 TRAILSIDE WAY have accessible units?
No, 13025 TRAILSIDE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13025 TRAILSIDE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 13025 TRAILSIDE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13025 TRAILSIDE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13025 TRAILSIDE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct
Germantown, MD 20876

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America