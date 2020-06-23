13025 TRAILSIDE WAY

Beautifully renovated townhouse in desirable location close to transportation and shopping. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on upper level with an additional family room and full bath in the basement. Renovated kitchen and bath. New hardwood floors. Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
