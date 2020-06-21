Rent Calculator
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
13010 SHADYSIDE LANE 313-226
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
13010 SHADYSIDE LANE 313-226
13010 Shadyside Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
13010 Shadyside Lane, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
GROUND LEVEL CONDO 1 BR AND 1 BATH PRIVATE PATIO - GROUND LEVEL CONDO WITH 1 BR AND 1 BATH, PRVIVATE FENCED-IN PATIO, CERAMIC AND CARPETED FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER IN KITCHEN, STACKED WASHER/DRYER, LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET
(RLNE4584318)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13010 SHADYSIDE LANE 313-226 have any available units?
13010 SHADYSIDE LANE 313-226 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13010 SHADYSIDE LANE 313-226 have?
Some of 13010 SHADYSIDE LANE 313-226's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13010 SHADYSIDE LANE 313-226 currently offering any rent specials?
13010 SHADYSIDE LANE 313-226 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13010 SHADYSIDE LANE 313-226 pet-friendly?
No, 13010 SHADYSIDE LANE 313-226 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 13010 SHADYSIDE LANE 313-226 offer parking?
No, 13010 SHADYSIDE LANE 313-226 does not offer parking.
Does 13010 SHADYSIDE LANE 313-226 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13010 SHADYSIDE LANE 313-226 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13010 SHADYSIDE LANE 313-226 have a pool?
No, 13010 SHADYSIDE LANE 313-226 does not have a pool.
Does 13010 SHADYSIDE LANE 313-226 have accessible units?
No, 13010 SHADYSIDE LANE 313-226 does not have accessible units.
Does 13010 SHADYSIDE LANE 313-226 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13010 SHADYSIDE LANE 313-226 does not have units with dishwashers.
