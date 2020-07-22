Rent Calculator
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM
13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A
13009 Shadyside Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
13009 Shadyside Lane, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED CONDO WITH LOFT - BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH RENOVATED CONDO WITH LOFT.
HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE 7 BALCONY
(RLNE5188497)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A have any available units?
13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A have?
Some of 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A currently offering any rent specials?
13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A pet-friendly?
No, 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A offer parking?
No, 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A does not offer parking.
Does 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A have a pool?
No, 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A does not have a pool.
Does 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A have accessible units?
No, 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A does not have accessible units.
Does 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A have units with dishwashers?
No, 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A does not have units with dishwashers.
