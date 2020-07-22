All apartments in Germantown
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A

13009 Shadyside Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13009 Shadyside Lane, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED CONDO WITH LOFT - BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH RENOVATED CONDO WITH LOFT.
HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE 7 BALCONY

(RLNE5188497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A have any available units?
13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A have?
Some of 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A currently offering any rent specials?
13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A pet-friendly?
No, 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A offer parking?
No, 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A does not offer parking.
Does 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A have a pool?
No, 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A does not have a pool.
Does 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A have accessible units?
No, 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A does not have accessible units.
Does 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A have units with dishwashers?
No, 13009 SHADYSIDE LN. UNIT A does not have units with dishwashers.
