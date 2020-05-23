All apartments in Germantown
13005 CHERRY BEND TERRACE

13005 Cherry Bend Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

13005 Cherry Bend Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This property is completely renovated. New hard wood floors. carpet, stainless steel appliances, open kitchen, granite counter tops, new bathrooms and lots more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13005 CHERRY BEND TERRACE have any available units?
13005 CHERRY BEND TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13005 CHERRY BEND TERRACE have?
Some of 13005 CHERRY BEND TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13005 CHERRY BEND TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
13005 CHERRY BEND TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13005 CHERRY BEND TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 13005 CHERRY BEND TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13005 CHERRY BEND TERRACE offer parking?
No, 13005 CHERRY BEND TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 13005 CHERRY BEND TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13005 CHERRY BEND TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13005 CHERRY BEND TERRACE have a pool?
No, 13005 CHERRY BEND TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 13005 CHERRY BEND TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 13005 CHERRY BEND TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13005 CHERRY BEND TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13005 CHERRY BEND TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
