Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
13003 TRAILSIDE WAY
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:21 AM

13003 TRAILSIDE WAY

13003 Trailside Way · No Longer Available
Germantown
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Gym
Location

13003 Trailside Way, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Well Maintained Town House.No Carpet !! Wood Floors through entire house.Newer windows & updated bathrooms & kitchen.3 Level, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath.Finished Lower Level with Full Bath,Fire Place and Walk-out. Fenced Backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13003 TRAILSIDE WAY have any available units?
13003 TRAILSIDE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13003 TRAILSIDE WAY have?
Some of 13003 TRAILSIDE WAY's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13003 TRAILSIDE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13003 TRAILSIDE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13003 TRAILSIDE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13003 TRAILSIDE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13003 TRAILSIDE WAY offer parking?
No, 13003 TRAILSIDE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 13003 TRAILSIDE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13003 TRAILSIDE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13003 TRAILSIDE WAY have a pool?
No, 13003 TRAILSIDE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13003 TRAILSIDE WAY have accessible units?
No, 13003 TRAILSIDE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13003 TRAILSIDE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 13003 TRAILSIDE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
