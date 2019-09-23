13003 TRAILSIDE WAY

Well Maintained Town House.No Carpet !! Wood Floors through entire house.Newer windows & updated bathrooms & kitchen.3 Level, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath.Finished Lower Level with Full Bath,Fire Place and Walk-out. Fenced Backyard.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
