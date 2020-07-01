All apartments in Germantown
13003 Cottage Field Ln

13003 Cottage Field Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13003 Cottage Field Lane, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths including a studio basement.
Nice and quiet neighborhood within 5 minute walk to shopping center. 15 minute walk to Northwest High School. 10 minute drive to Kentlands shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

