Townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths including a studio basement. Nice and quiet neighborhood within 5 minute walk to shopping center. 15 minute walk to Northwest High School. 10 minute drive to Kentlands shopping center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13003 Cottage Field Ln have any available units?
13003 Cottage Field Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13003 Cottage Field Ln have?
Some of 13003 Cottage Field Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13003 Cottage Field Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13003 Cottage Field Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13003 Cottage Field Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 13003 Cottage Field Ln is pet friendly.
Does 13003 Cottage Field Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13003 Cottage Field Ln offers parking.
Does 13003 Cottage Field Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13003 Cottage Field Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13003 Cottage Field Ln have a pool?
No, 13003 Cottage Field Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13003 Cottage Field Ln have accessible units?
No, 13003 Cottage Field Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13003 Cottage Field Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 13003 Cottage Field Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
