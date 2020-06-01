All apartments in Germantown
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM

13001 BRIDGER DR.

13001 Bridger Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13001 Bridger Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Wonderful, quiet community close to #270 and shopping. Stainless steel appliances, deck. Good sized rooms, walk-out basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13001 BRIDGER DR. have any available units?
13001 BRIDGER DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13001 BRIDGER DR. have?
Some of 13001 BRIDGER DR.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13001 BRIDGER DR. currently offering any rent specials?
13001 BRIDGER DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13001 BRIDGER DR. pet-friendly?
No, 13001 BRIDGER DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13001 BRIDGER DR. offer parking?
No, 13001 BRIDGER DR. does not offer parking.
Does 13001 BRIDGER DR. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13001 BRIDGER DR. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13001 BRIDGER DR. have a pool?
No, 13001 BRIDGER DR. does not have a pool.
Does 13001 BRIDGER DR. have accessible units?
No, 13001 BRIDGER DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 13001 BRIDGER DR. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13001 BRIDGER DR. has units with dishwashers.
