Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12912 Boggy Trail Way
12912 Boggy Trail Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12912 Boggy Trail Way, Germantown, MD 20876
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 178573
3 bed room and 31/2 bath Finish walkout basement
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178573
Property Id 178573
(RLNE5407112)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12912 Boggy Trail Way have any available units?
12912 Boggy Trail Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12912 Boggy Trail Way have?
Some of 12912 Boggy Trail Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12912 Boggy Trail Way currently offering any rent specials?
12912 Boggy Trail Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12912 Boggy Trail Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12912 Boggy Trail Way is pet friendly.
Does 12912 Boggy Trail Way offer parking?
No, 12912 Boggy Trail Way does not offer parking.
Does 12912 Boggy Trail Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12912 Boggy Trail Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12912 Boggy Trail Way have a pool?
No, 12912 Boggy Trail Way does not have a pool.
Does 12912 Boggy Trail Way have accessible units?
No, 12912 Boggy Trail Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12912 Boggy Trail Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12912 Boggy Trail Way has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
