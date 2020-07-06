All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 12902 Churchill Ridge Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
12902 Churchill Ridge Cir
Last updated July 15 2019 at 4:34 AM

12902 Churchill Ridge Cir

12902 Churchill Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12902 Churchill Ridge Circle, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6f57320031 ---- Enjoy a freshly updated 2 bed 2 bath condo just minutes from amenities. Generously sized bedrooms with plenty of space to relax in the living/dining main area. Walkthrough kitchen and balcony overlooking beautiful preserved woods. Disposal Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12902 Churchill Ridge Cir have any available units?
12902 Churchill Ridge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12902 Churchill Ridge Cir have?
Some of 12902 Churchill Ridge Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12902 Churchill Ridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
12902 Churchill Ridge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12902 Churchill Ridge Cir pet-friendly?
No, 12902 Churchill Ridge Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12902 Churchill Ridge Cir offer parking?
No, 12902 Churchill Ridge Cir does not offer parking.
Does 12902 Churchill Ridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12902 Churchill Ridge Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12902 Churchill Ridge Cir have a pool?
No, 12902 Churchill Ridge Cir does not have a pool.
Does 12902 Churchill Ridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 12902 Churchill Ridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 12902 Churchill Ridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 12902 Churchill Ridge Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct
Germantown, MD 20876
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America