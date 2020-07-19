Rent Calculator
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
12861 CLIMBING IVY DRIVE
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:33 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12861 CLIMBING IVY DRIVE
12861 Climbing Ivy Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12861 Climbing Ivy Drive, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 level townhome with 2 large master bedrooms, open and spacious walkout basement with fenced backyard and back to woods, each bedroom has 3 closets; large deck. no pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12861 CLIMBING IVY DRIVE have any available units?
12861 CLIMBING IVY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
Is 12861 CLIMBING IVY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12861 CLIMBING IVY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12861 CLIMBING IVY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12861 CLIMBING IVY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 12861 CLIMBING IVY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12861 CLIMBING IVY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12861 CLIMBING IVY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12861 CLIMBING IVY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12861 CLIMBING IVY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12861 CLIMBING IVY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12861 CLIMBING IVY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12861 CLIMBING IVY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12861 CLIMBING IVY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12861 CLIMBING IVY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12861 CLIMBING IVY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12861 CLIMBING IVY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
