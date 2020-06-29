Move in ready! Perfect location! Close to everything! New Carpet! New Paint! One car garage! Large Bedrooms! Upper level laundry! New bathroom fixtures! Wood Floors in the living room! Clean! Good credit please! NO pets! (Sorry)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12840 REXMORE DRIVE have any available units?
12840 REXMORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 12840 REXMORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12840 REXMORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.