Germantown, MD
12840 REXMORE DRIVE
Last updated March 7 2020 at 1:56 PM

12840 REXMORE DRIVE

12840 Rexmore Drive · No Longer Available
Germantown
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Gym
Location

12840 Rexmore Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready! Perfect location! Close to everything! New Carpet! New Paint! One car garage! Large Bedrooms! Upper level laundry! New bathroom fixtures! Wood Floors in the living room! Clean! Good credit please! NO pets! (Sorry)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12840 REXMORE DRIVE have any available units?
12840 REXMORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 12840 REXMORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12840 REXMORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12840 REXMORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12840 REXMORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12840 REXMORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12840 REXMORE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12840 REXMORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12840 REXMORE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12840 REXMORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12840 REXMORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12840 REXMORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12840 REXMORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12840 REXMORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12840 REXMORE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12840 REXMORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12840 REXMORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
