All apartments in Germantown
Germantown, MD
12720 SESAME SEED COURT
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:59 AM
1 of 16
12720 SESAME SEED COURT
12720 Sesame Seed Court
No Longer Available
12720 Sesame Seed Court, Germantown, MD 20874
patio / balcony
recently renovated
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Impressive updated home with new flooring, new full bathroom, generous bedrooms, patio, storage shed, and so much more. Located close to shopping, schools, parks, commuter routes, etc.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12720 SESAME SEED COURT have any available units?
12720 SESAME SEED COURT doesn't have any available units at this time.
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Germantown Rent Report
.
Is 12720 SESAME SEED COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12720 SESAME SEED COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12720 SESAME SEED COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12720 SESAME SEED COURT is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 12720 SESAME SEED COURT offer parking?
No, 12720 SESAME SEED COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12720 SESAME SEED COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12720 SESAME SEED COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12720 SESAME SEED COURT have a pool?
No, 12720 SESAME SEED COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12720 SESAME SEED COURT have accessible units?
No, 12720 SESAME SEED COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12720 SESAME SEED COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12720 SESAME SEED COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12720 SESAME SEED COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12720 SESAME SEED COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
