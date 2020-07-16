All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 12720 SESAME SEED COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
12720 SESAME SEED COURT
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:59 AM

12720 SESAME SEED COURT

12720 Sesame Seed Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12720 Sesame Seed Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Impressive updated home with new flooring, new full bathroom, generous bedrooms, patio, storage shed, and so much more. Located close to shopping, schools, parks, commuter routes, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12720 SESAME SEED COURT have any available units?
12720 SESAME SEED COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 12720 SESAME SEED COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12720 SESAME SEED COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12720 SESAME SEED COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12720 SESAME SEED COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12720 SESAME SEED COURT offer parking?
No, 12720 SESAME SEED COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12720 SESAME SEED COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12720 SESAME SEED COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12720 SESAME SEED COURT have a pool?
No, 12720 SESAME SEED COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12720 SESAME SEED COURT have accessible units?
No, 12720 SESAME SEED COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12720 SESAME SEED COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12720 SESAME SEED COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12720 SESAME SEED COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12720 SESAME SEED COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGermantown 2 Bedroom Apartments
Germantown Apartments under $1,700Germantown Apartments with Parking
Germantown Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America