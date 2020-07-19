Rent Calculator
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
12708 FOUND STONE RD #3-105
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 34
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12708 FOUND STONE RD #3-105
12708 Found Stone Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
12708 Found Stone Road, Germantown, MD 20876
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12708 FOUND STONE RD #3-105 have any available units?
12708 FOUND STONE RD #3-105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12708 FOUND STONE RD #3-105 have?
Some of 12708 FOUND STONE RD #3-105's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12708 FOUND STONE RD #3-105 currently offering any rent specials?
12708 FOUND STONE RD #3-105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12708 FOUND STONE RD #3-105 pet-friendly?
No, 12708 FOUND STONE RD #3-105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 12708 FOUND STONE RD #3-105 offer parking?
Yes, 12708 FOUND STONE RD #3-105 offers parking.
Does 12708 FOUND STONE RD #3-105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12708 FOUND STONE RD #3-105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12708 FOUND STONE RD #3-105 have a pool?
No, 12708 FOUND STONE RD #3-105 does not have a pool.
Does 12708 FOUND STONE RD #3-105 have accessible units?
No, 12708 FOUND STONE RD #3-105 does not have accessible units.
Does 12708 FOUND STONE RD #3-105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12708 FOUND STONE RD #3-105 has units with dishwashers.
