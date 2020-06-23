Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
12631 Red Pepper Ct
12631 Red Pepper Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
12631 Red Pepper Court, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nearby everything, washer and dryer inside. Discount for good students
(RLNE4675730)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12631 Red Pepper Ct have any available units?
12631 Red Pepper Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12631 Red Pepper Ct have?
Some of 12631 Red Pepper Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12631 Red Pepper Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12631 Red Pepper Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12631 Red Pepper Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12631 Red Pepper Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12631 Red Pepper Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12631 Red Pepper Ct offers parking.
Does 12631 Red Pepper Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12631 Red Pepper Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12631 Red Pepper Ct have a pool?
Yes, 12631 Red Pepper Ct has a pool.
Does 12631 Red Pepper Ct have accessible units?
No, 12631 Red Pepper Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12631 Red Pepper Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12631 Red Pepper Ct has units with dishwashers.
