How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:51 AM

12545 CROSS RIDGE WAY

12545 Cross Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

12545 Cross Ridge Way, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 level end unit townhome with updated carpet**Freshly painted interior**Living room with hardwood flooring**Walkout basement with wood burning fireplace**All newer windows**Property available immediately**Sorry no pets over 35 lbs**Minimum lease 24 months required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12545 CROSS RIDGE WAY have any available units?
12545 CROSS RIDGE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12545 CROSS RIDGE WAY have?
Some of 12545 CROSS RIDGE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12545 CROSS RIDGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12545 CROSS RIDGE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12545 CROSS RIDGE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12545 CROSS RIDGE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12545 CROSS RIDGE WAY offer parking?
No, 12545 CROSS RIDGE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 12545 CROSS RIDGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12545 CROSS RIDGE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12545 CROSS RIDGE WAY have a pool?
No, 12545 CROSS RIDGE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 12545 CROSS RIDGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 12545 CROSS RIDGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12545 CROSS RIDGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12545 CROSS RIDGE WAY has units with dishwashers.
