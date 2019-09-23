Lovely 3 level end unit townhome with updated carpet**Freshly painted interior**Living room with hardwood flooring**Walkout basement with wood burning fireplace**All newer windows**Property available immediately**Sorry no pets over 35 lbs**Minimum lease 24 months required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12545 CROSS RIDGE WAY have any available units?
12545 CROSS RIDGE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12545 CROSS RIDGE WAY have?
Some of 12545 CROSS RIDGE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12545 CROSS RIDGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12545 CROSS RIDGE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.