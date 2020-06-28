All apartments in Germantown
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:20 AM

12407 HICKORY TREE WAY

12407 Hickory Tree Way · No Longer Available
Location

12407 Hickory Tree Way, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Move in ready 2bed 2bath all hardwood floor, Updated bathrooms with tile. Low condo fees include water. One assign parking space with lot of visitors parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12407 HICKORY TREE WAY have any available units?
12407 HICKORY TREE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 12407 HICKORY TREE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12407 HICKORY TREE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12407 HICKORY TREE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12407 HICKORY TREE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12407 HICKORY TREE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 12407 HICKORY TREE WAY offers parking.
Does 12407 HICKORY TREE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12407 HICKORY TREE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12407 HICKORY TREE WAY have a pool?
No, 12407 HICKORY TREE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 12407 HICKORY TREE WAY have accessible units?
No, 12407 HICKORY TREE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12407 HICKORY TREE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 12407 HICKORY TREE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12407 HICKORY TREE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 12407 HICKORY TREE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
